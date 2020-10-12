Acadiana wins Sunday showdown against John Curtis, 21-13

Last week, the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams were looking for a week two opponent after their matchup with Sulphur was canceled due to Hurricane Delta.

So the Rams scheduled a Sunday showdown with fellow Class 5A titan, the John Curtis Patriots.

Acadiana running back Keven Williams had a 43-yard rushing touchdown to give the Rams their only score of the first half. John Curtis led 13-7 at half.

In the second half, junior Omiri Wiggins would score two touchdowns to give the Rams the 21-7 lead.

Rams senior safety Ian Montz sealed the victory with an interception on the Patriots last drive.

The Rams won 21-13 in Metairie.

“Really proud of our guys,” Rams head coach Matt McCullough said. “You know, I didn’t know how good of shape we were in. I thought we really battled in this one. In a game like this, it’s going to make both teams so much better. The ultimate goal is to get to week 11 with a chance to make a run. I thought our guys did a good job tonight. I think those guys got a chance to win the state championship too.”