Acadiana outlasts Alexandria in thriller to win back-to-back state titles

The finale of the 2020 high school football season in Louisiana featured the top-ranked Acadiana Wreckin Rams looking to become back to back champions and the 6th-ranked Alexandria Senior High Trojans looking for their first ever title win.

This game gave us one of the wildest final minutes in sports I’ve ever witnessed.

Two Tyvin Zeno touchdowns and one Keven Williams score gave Acadiana the 21-7 lead at half.

But ASH battled back in the second half. With a minute to go, the Trojans make it a 35-34 game, the Rams still in the lead.

Ash wants to win it, so they go for two. But Laterrance Welch intercepts the attempt, crowning Acadiana the Class 5A state champions for the second year in a row.

“I guess the state championship game in 2020 can’t end any other way,” Rams head coach Matt McCullough said. “That was crazy. A lot of respect for Alexandria because they played about as hard as you could play. I’m just proud of our guys for finding a way to pull it out at the end.”

“Last years championship, we knew our offense was going to score everytime they get the ball because we had some good cold backs,” Rams senior linebacker Derreck Bercier Jr. said. “This year we knew it would be a grind. We had to show out, but the journey was better. It was so beautiful. We get to hit people all game. We don’t know if our offense is gonna score. We just know they can’t score. As long as we win by one point we still win.”

Senior running back Tyvin Zeno was named the Rams most outstanding player with 102 yards on 22 carries and 2 touchdowns.

“Since the beginning of this week, I had it in my mind I wanna be MVP,” Zeno said. “I just balled out.”

“He runs hard,” McCullough said. “He blocks hard. One thing about Tyvin is he’s gonna play hard every snap whether he’s got the ball or not. I thought he played extremely hard like he always does tonight.”

So the four for four is complete! All four of our local teams won their respective state championships. Congrats to LCA, STM, Carencro, and of course the Acadiana Wreckin Rams.