Acadiana High Wreckin’ Rams football team receives $10k grant toward National Championship rings

Local Sports
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- In celebration of the Acadiana High Wreckin’ Rams’ first ever undefeated football season and its 5th LHSAA Class 5A State Title, Love Our Schools awarded a matching grant of $10,000 to help defray the costs of the state championship rings.

The grant was given to ensure that all 104 players and coaches receive “this much deserved symbol of excellence,” the organization said.

Love Our Schools Executive Alliance members William C. “Kip” Schumacher and Nick Pugh met with the football team and coaching staff Thursday to present the check and speak to the students about paying it forward.

