LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A former Acadiana high volleyball coach who passed away is set to be honored by the school.

On Oct. 24, the Acadiana High volleyball team will host North Vermilion on senior night.

That senior class was the last class the late coach Celie Leblanc Ulm coached at Acadiana before she moved to coach at Ascension Episcopal.

In the Spring, Ulm died after battling cancer, she was 34 years old.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A special presentation honoring Ulm will take place Tuesday night at 6:15 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to wear purple.

The games admissions will go to the Lege-C foundation, a non-profit organization created in Coach Ulm’s honor that awards yearly scholarships to Acadiana volleyball players.

Related Stories