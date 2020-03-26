Acadiana Cane Cutters hopeful to begin season on time

While NCAA baseball has been indefinitely suspended with no return in the forseeable future, summer league baseball is hoping to bring some return to normalcy for these college athletes and baseball fans.

The Texas Collegiate League, the league the Acadiana Cane Cutters are a part of had a conference call meeting on Tuesday. The owners of the teams remain hopeful that the season will start on time in early June.

“We’re looking at all options, delaying a little bit,” co-owner of the Acadiana Cane Cutters Richard Chalmers says. “Of course we have limitations on how much we can delay because kids gotta go back to school. As of now, we’re saying we’re gonna start on time. I’ll tell ya, we got a bunch of anxious kids. Kids are ready to go. A bunch of fans are calling, ‘are we playing?’ We hope we’re able to satisfy them.”

Chalmers believes a lot weighs on Major League Baseball’s return.

“MLB has some bearing on when it gets started, when gatherings are gonna be acceptable,” Chalmers says. “Everything we visited also on little league and when these tournaments get together because that’s a lot of gathering. They’re shut down now, as we are. Everybody is eager to get going. We just have to do the prudent thing. We’ll see what happens.”

The Cane Cutters may be the first team to bring sports back to Acadiana. Chalmers says because of that, fans and players alike are ready to pack Faubacher Field.