Acadiana boxing icon Beau Williford dies

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Beau Williford died Tuesday night after a battle with lung cancer and kidney failure.

He lived in Lafayette for nearly 50 years making his name by training and coaching countless young people at his gym, the Ragin’ Cajun Boxing Club.

He coached Deirdre Gogarty-Morrison, who he helped win the IBF featherweight championship.



The public is invited to a celebration of life ceremony for Williford on Saturday at First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the service beginning at 11.

Beau was 72 years old and is survived by his wife, Teri, and five children.