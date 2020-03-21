Acadiana area Golf Courses affected by Covid-19

Just like every other organized sport, with multiple spectators, golf has felt the burn of the coronavirus.

In Lafayette, three of the courses have closed, while across Acadiana private clubs have stayed open but, with stipulations.

Lafayette Parish’s courses, The Wetlands, Vieux Chenes and Hebert Municipal all closed their doors this week. In an effort to cut down on the spread of the coronavirus. It’s a part of the mandate from the Lafayette City-Parish Government.

While those three have closed, private clubs, such as Oakbourne and here at Le’Triomphe play remains open to its members. But, with some changes.

Dawna Waterbury, the General Manager at Le’ Triomphe says “We are just staying on top of things as far as recommendations and mandates like our dining area is closed expect for to-go orders and things like that. We’re staying open. I know the city was impacted. The golf courses in our city and in our area are closed. We’re just doing the best we can to stay on top of sanitation and heeding the advice of all the authorities out there of staying safe and keeping our members and our staff safe.””

She says it’s a chore making the necessary adjustments, but keeping people healthy is paramount while still allowin golfer to enjoy the experience.

In fact, like many other courses allowing play, rules are in place to contain contact.

Michael Frantzen is the Le’ Triomphe Club Golf Professional, who says adjustments have been made to accommodate the changes, “We want them to pick up the ball, if it is close. We’ve also had the idea of pulling the cup up a little and if they hit it it’s good. Kind of like, Putt-Putt.”

Amateur golf isn’t all that’s been affected by COVID-19. This week would have been the 28th year for the Chitimacha Louisiana Open at Le’Triomphe. Of course, the cancellation of Acadiana’s premier professional sports event, comes as a huge disappointment, and now the challenge is to find a way to get the charities that depend on the tournament, some assistance.