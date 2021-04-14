7 STM Cougars sign for the next level

After winning four straight state championships at STM, Cougars point guard Carter Domingue is headed to UL to play for Coach Bob Marlin and the Cajuns.

He’s one of seven athletes moving on with their athletic careers from STM.

Among those seven, Carter’s backcourt mate Jaden Shelvin heads to Dallas Baptist.

Fellow hoopster and football player Bryce Bouillon will play football at UL-Monroe. Dylan Allred signed to play soccer at Centenary. Carter Arceneaux and Josh Billedeaux inked their commitment to LSU football. And Jean-Jacques Hunter will be a member of the Green Wave football team at Tulane.

Domingue will stay in state and play for the team he’s rooted for his whole life – Louisiana.

“You know it’s great, playing for my home school,” Domingue says. “I’ve been going to UL games since I was little. That is a big reason I stayed, not only my family which is a huge reason, but the community around me. I really love the Lafayette area. It’s a special place, always will be. At the end of the day, I had other offers to go other places, but I just couldn’t leave Lafayette, Louisiana.”