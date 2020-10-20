2D Sports wraps up Fall Ball Conference Tournament

This COVID-19 Pandemic has really altered the world of sports. Not just for high school and colleges, but for recreational sports, as well. Lots of young people playing spring sports instead of football or other fall sports, due to the situation.

And this weekend, 2D Sports held its fall series conference tournament in Zachary, LA. It was there where this 13U team, Banded Militia beat the Ascension Parish Gators 8-7 in the 14U 2D Sports Fall Series Conference Tournament.

Banded Militia based out of Limitless Academy in Crowley, LA finished the tournament 4-and-oh, and the fall season with a 14-2 record.

Cohen Herpin hit a bloop single over the Gators’ first baseman’s head, and Josh Hebert slide home for the winning run.

Banded Militia will compete this weekend in the 2D Sports Fall State Championship in Broussard, LA