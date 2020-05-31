2D Sports hosts 90 baseball teams in Lafayette tournament

“I know the kids are extremely excited,” 2D Sports chief operations officer Ross Blankenship says. “They’ve been cooped up for two and a half months. To see the families be able to get out of their house, spend some time as a family, watch their kids play baseball, the kids get to get out of the house, it’s been an exciting weekend. I know the kids are excited, and we’re excited here at 2D Sports as well.”

2D Sports is hosting 90 baseball teams at St. Julien Park this weekend for their tournament featuring teams from all across the country and also some local teams.

2D is enforcing social distancing guidelines in order to keep the players, families, and fans safe.

Apex head coach Brooks Badeaux believes tournaments like this provide an opportunity to keep their young players ready for the next level.

“You know, high school is right around the corner for a lot of these guys,” Badeaux says. “Baseball is a skill you have to stay at. You have to grind it out. You have to go through all the failures, both mentally and physically. To go a whole year without baseball, that would not have been good for a lot of these kids.”