2019-2020 STM Cougar Basketball: Best Cougar team ever?

Local Sports

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Prep basketball’s regular season came to a close this week, and now teams await their playoff bracket fates.

St. Thomas More finished the season with a 28-5 overall record, and a district championship. All of that: impressive, but, the most impressive stat. The Cougars are winners of 22 straight games, the longest such streak in the state in Class 4A.

STM Head Basketball Coach Danny Broussard says this team is on the best in STM history.
He says, “To do it with what we had to play, We played four straight number one teams; from the finals at the Sunkist Shootout to the 3 games at Southside, and won all four of those games. At that point I knew we had some thing special. A team overcoming ten point deficits with 2 minutes to go in the game, and beating a very good Wossman team, who had just one loss. To then beat a very good undefeated U-high team, at that point, I knew we’d be decent. To do what we had to do in this stretch and run, and regardless of what happens the rest of the year, it’s one of the best teams in STM history.””

