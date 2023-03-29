YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Two teams of 12-year-olds flew all the way from Finland to Acadiana to compete in a local basketball tournament. One major difference between the two places, size.

“Everything is much bigger here than in Finland,” explains boys all-star Max Lindroos.

The teams faced off with big-time competition as well.

“They play way harder, harder than they do in Finland,” Lindroos explained.

When they were not playing, the Finland teams spent the day exploring Acadiana with the Louisiana women’s basketball team and coach Garry Brodhead.

“It was fun. Like we were at the college and like watching some practice,” said girls all-star Lisa Loikkanen.

When the team member recalled meeting an alligator they said, “Well it didn’t move so I thought it was fake,” said boys all-star Noel Pihmaa.

Their thoughts on the local cuisine was that it was “Chunky food,” Loikkanen said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fellow girls all-star Sofia Koivisto was not a fan. As for Pihmaa’s assessment: “Very good but not that healthy.”

One thing that they did enjoy was the hospitality of the people including the families that hosted them

“People are so friendly,” Koivisto said. Loikkanen said the host families “were very kind. Like taking care of us like we were their own.”

News 10 spoke with a host parent who described their guests as polite, well-mannered, and good representatives of their country.