Local NFL Player takes families from Centre County on shopping spree

Sports

by: Devin Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College High School Alum and former Penn State football player Nathan Stupar, along with his wife, Marissa, did something special for several families in Centre County this afternoon.

The couple started the State of Hope Foundation in 2016, during Stupar’s time as a New Orleans Saint. Through this foundation, their goal is to provide children of low income families, single parents, and other less fortunate situations with positive life experiences and bring joy to their lives.

Today, Nathan and Marissa did just that. The couple took several families from State College and surrounding cities on a shopping spree at Target.

Seeing how thankful the families were left lasing memories for both Nathan and Marissa.

When you really think about it, you want to start crying, because of how much they appreciate what we’re doing for their family and it’s something that we kind of in a way take for granted, that we can go out to the store and buy certain things”

Melissa Stupar, Co-Founder, State of Hope Foundation

“It’s just a blessing to be able to give back to the community that gave us so much, and we love State College, we love the area around it, and it’s our home.”

Nathan Stupar, Co-Founder, State of Hope Foundation

You can find more information on the State of Hope Foundation by visiting their website: https://stateofhopefoundation.org/.

