LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers beat Texas A&M 27-24

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LSU Tigers (Photo: Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Tigers play against the Texas A&M Aggies at 6 p.m. in Death Valley on Saturday, Nov. 27. This will be the last night Coach Ed Orgeron will coach the Tigers in Death Valley.

TIGERS WINS WITH A FINAL SCORE OF 27-24

Fourth Quarter: 27-24 LSU

9:33 p.m. – End of the fourth quarter.

0:20 – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Jaray Jenkins for 28 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores. Current Score: 27-24 LSU

0:31 – TA&M: Timeout.

1:30 – LSU: Timeout.

7:33 – TA&M: Quarterback Zach Calzada passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Jalen Preston for 32 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Seth Small scores. Current Score: 24-20

14:22 – TA&M: Quarterback Zach Calzada passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Jalen Preston for 15 yards for a touchdown.  Kicker Seth Small scores. Current Score: 20-17

Third Quarter: 20-10 LSU

8:33 p.m. – End of the third quarter.

2:29 – LSU: Kicker Cade York scores a 47-yard field goal. Current Score: 20-10

2:40 – LSU: Timeout.

8:09 – TA&M: Kicker Seth Small scores a 33-yard field goal. Current Score: 17-10 LSU

Second Quarter: 17-7 LSU

7:31 p.m. – End of the second quarter.

0:32 – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Trey Palmer for 61 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores. Current Score: 17-7 LSU

1:16 – LSU: Timeout.

3:02 – TA&M: Timeout.

5:18 – TA&M: Quarterback Zach Calzada passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Moose Muhammad III for 13 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Seth Small scores. Current Score: 10-7 LSU

14:12 – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Jaray Jenkins for 45 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores. Current Score: 10-0 LSU

First Quarter: 3-0 LSU

6:40 p.m. – End of the first quarter.

8:38 – LSU: Kicker Cade York scores a 50-yard field goal. Current Score: 3-0 LSU

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Sports

More National Sports

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar