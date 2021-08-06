LITTLE LEAGUE | Three Waco Regional teams out due to COVID

WACO, TEXAS – A day after Lafayette Little League won their first game in the Waco Regional Tournament 6-1 over Texas West, three teams from the regional were sent home due to COVID-19 testing results.

On Friday afternoon three Waco Regional teams — Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Texas-East were eliminated after those teams had at least one positive COVID-19 test.

KLFY Sports talked with Lafayette Little League head coach Scott Hawkins who says the scheduling is now all over the place, and they will be ready to play at a moment’s notice.

Hawkins says the players are staying in their rooms for the most part to avoid any issues.

Lafayette expects to play Colorado next.

“I think every hour you learn a little bit more about what’s going on, what time you play, where you play, how you play, if another team has a COVID test that comes through that’s positive,” Hawkins says. “That flips the script again. We came over here. We wanted to beat everybody and walk away from it. The circumstances have obviously changed a little bit. We’re on the good side of that right now. It’s tough. You see families and teams and these kids in the lobby leaving. It’s obviously very difficult for them.”

Due to COVID, two teams will now advance from each U.S. regional. International teams will not compete at the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.