Little League Baseball World Series closes admission to public over COVID spike

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (KLFY) — Non-family residents who plan to travel to Pennsylvania to follow Lafayette’s team to the Little League Baseball World Series may not be granted admission due to the COVID outbreak, according to officials.

“The health and well-being of our teams and mitigating their exposure to COVID-19 must continue to be our main priority, as we conclude our World Series events,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “With updated guidance from the CDC, and in consultation with our Pandemic Response Advisory Commission and medical advisors, we feel it’s essential to revert our attendance policy to unfortunately limit the spectators in Williamsport to the family and friends of our 16 participating teams and our highest-level volunteers and supporters. We are disappointed that we must rollback our spectators joining us in Williamsport this year, but are eager to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for the 16 teams who will compete in the World Series this summer.”

The Little League Baseball World Series is scheduled from August 19-29, with the top two teams from the eight U.S. Region Tournaments, currently in progress, advancing to Williamsport. Each of those teams will receive 250 team passes for their friends, families, and community members. Additional passes have been committed to high-level volunteers and supporters, which will still be honored. All spectators, regardless of vaccination status, will also be strongly encouraged to wear a face mask when on the complex, especially while in any indoor facility during their visit.

