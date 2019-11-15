Limited edition OBJ/Jarvis Landry bobblehead released

(11/15/2019) If you love bobbleheads and the LSU Tigers, there is something you might want to add to your Christmas list.
FOCO has released a limited edition dual bobblehead of former LSU players Odell Beckham, Jr. and Jarvis Landry. The pair are dressed in LSU gear.
The pose is inspired by a picture of the two athletes attending an LSU camp.
Click here if you want to pre-order one of the only 1,000 bobbleheads to be sold.
Below is the press release from FOCO:
FOCO Introduces Brand-New Odell Beckham Jr. & Jarvis Landry LSU Tigers Dual Bobblehead
Somerset, NJ November 8, 2019 – FOCO is excited to introduce a new collectable bobblehead featuring former LSU Tigers wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. The duo played at LSU from 2010-2013.
The Odell Beckham Jr. & Jarvis Landry bobblehead portrays the elite receivers on top of a turf football field base, which displays the players’ and school’s names. They are wearing LSU’s white football uniforms and re-enacting a pose from when they both attended an LSU football camp in high school.
“FOCO is thrilled to launch this unique bobblehead featuring Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry,” said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO. “When this duo played at LSU, they put up astonishing stats, which led to them both being drafted high in the 2014 NFL Draft. Their time at LSU was unforgettable, and we knew their fans would be eager to collect this unique bobblehead,” Katz continued.
The Odell Beckham Jr. & Jarvis Landry LSU Tigers Dual Bobblehead is one of many collectable bobbles that FOCO continues to releasee that depict superstars, mascots, memorable plays, and iconic moments through the world of sports.
The Odell Beckham Jr. & Jarvis Landy Dual Bobblehead is currently available online at FOCO.com. The bobblehead is available for pre-order at this link now for $70.00 plus shipping and handling. The projected delivery date to customers is in November.
