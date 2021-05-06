LCA prepares for first baseball quarterfinal matchup

Lafayette Christian will take on Ascension Episcopal in the Division 3 State Quarterfinal playoffs on Friday.

The three game series starts on Friday at 6pm at Knight Field in Lafayette.

LCA Head Coach Greg Fontenot says his team is young, but talented and looks forward to the opportunity to get the job done.

Fontenot says, “We have a lot of talent, and for the most part we are really young, with only three seniors. As far as our speed, we are know to create chaos on the bases, and push the issue a lot.

We have two pitchers that when their stuff is on, the breaking ball, they can pitch with anybody.””