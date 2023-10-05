High School Football week six saw a host of teams start fast, but where they able to sustain.

In the case of the LCA Knights, they were able to score first and fast taking their 1st district win over Northside, 65-22, in the return of former LCA Coach Jacarde Carter.

LCA improves to 5-1, and will play Teurlings next week at Rebel Field.

Other scores from Week Six include:

Southside 56 – Comeaux 24

Tioga 49 – Pine Prairie 0

Opelousas 42 – NISH 13

WCA Lafayette 37 – Beekman 14

Elton 51 – Gueydan 0

Welsh 51 – Grand Lake 6

Dequincy 35 – Vinton 0

