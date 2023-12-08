In the D2 Select Championship, it’s a rematch of 4-4A District foes. STM faces off with LCA in a rematch of last year’s championship game.

STM comes in as the defending state champs, and the Cougars made it through 2023 with an unblemished record, at 10-and-oh!

STM then went on to average 58 points a game in the post-season, and outscore their opponents 175-44. STM Head Coach Jim Hightower says senior leadership has set the tone for this club. “They’ve shown great leadership throughout and just a fun group to be around. They love the game of football, they love to play, they love each other and they support each other. It’s just been a wonderful group and their leadership has carried over to the rest of the team. So, you know, they came to work the very first day and they’ve they’ve kept working the rest of the way. So, you know, really seeing a lot of progress. They’ve gotten better week after week. And, you know, it’s everything you could hope for out of the group. .””

On the other side of the ball, this Saturday LCA will put a team on the field that features the most prolific quarterback in the state. Ju’Juan Johnson owns the most passing yards by any qb in the state’s football history, and will be ready to play; looking for payback.

LCA hopes to exact some revenge on the Cougars, who beat them in the title game a year ago.

Knights Head Coach Hunter Landry says his guys just need to focus on this year’s game.

“15, 16, 17 year old kids, you know, they’re going to have that that game in their mind. But at the end of the day, you know, we just told them like it’s a different year, we’re a different team. You know, they’re a different team. You know, a lot of similar guys are playing from last year’s team. So, you know, hopefully we could just find a way to, you know, come out on the winning in this time.”

Kickoff on Saturday in the D2 Select State Football Championship is set for 12 from the Superdome.