Lake Charles’ Barbe High cancels varsity football season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Officials at Barbe High School in Lake Charles announced today they were canceling varsity football for the 2020-21 season.
“Many of Barbe’s players have transferred to other districts to participate in face-to-face instruction that we are not able to offer at this time,” stated the Calcasieu Parish School Board in a press release. “Cancelling the 2020 varsity season for the Bucs was not an easy decision, but after the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura, the school’s administration and coaching staff feel this is the best decision for the health and safety of the student athletes.”
Barbe’s freshman and junior varsity teams will continue with games as scheduled.