Lafayette’s Dustin Poirier to face Conor McGregor in UFC 264 on July 10 in Las Vegas

Dustin Poirier (right) punches Dan Hooker of New Zealand during UFC Fight Night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on June 27, 2020. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

(The Daily Advertiser) — UFC 264 will be headlined by the highly anticipated trilogy between Lafayette native Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. UFC president Dana White announced Wednesday the lineup at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10.

McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC) scored a first-round knockout of Poirier (27-6 MMA, 19-5 UFC) at UFC 178 in 2014, but Poirier was able to exact his revenge almost six years later when he knocked McGregor out in the second round at UFC 257 in January.

Contrary to their first bout, the lead-up to the rematch was rather amicable, with McGregor offering a generous donation to Poirier’s “Good Fight Foundation.” But according to Poirier, McGregor never ended up donating the money, which caused a Twitter spat between the two.

For more on this story, visit our media partners at The Daily Advertiser.