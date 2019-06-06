Live Now
Lafayette's Duplantis selected by the Mets in MLB Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. – A 2019 second-team All-SEC selection, he is batting .319 (86-for-270) this season with eight doubles, three triples, 11 homers, 64 RBI, 61 runs and six stolen bases. Duplantis is No. 6 in the SEC in hits this season with 86 and he is No. 4 in RBI with 64. He has produced 26 RBI in LSU’s last 25 games.

Duplantis hit .357 (5-for-14) in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional with three RBI and four runs scored, and he batted .304 (7-for-23) in the SEC Tournament with two doubles, one triple, three RBI and five runs.

He launched the game-winning three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning at Arkansas on May 11; the dinger erased a 2-0 deficit and lifted the Tigers to a 3-2 victory. The win ended the Tigers’ five-game losing streak, and beginning with that victory, LSU has won 10 of its last 13 games.

Duplantis hit .538 (7-for-13) in the Ole Miss series (May 3-5) with one double, one homer, six RBI and three runs. He was 5-for-6 in Game 3 of the Ole Miss series with one double, a three-run homer, five RBI and two runs scored.

He hit .563 (9-for-16) in the Florida series (April 18-20) with seven RBI and three runs scored, and he batted .583 (7-for-12) in three games at Mississippi State (March 28-30) with two homers, two RBI and six runs scored.

