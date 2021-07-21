Lafayette Little League wins state championship, 4-3 over Eastbank

It took every bit of the six innings allotted for the Louisiana Little League State Championship to be decided. Lafayette Little League, coached by former Ragin Cajun Baseball star Scott Hawkins, Mitch Craft, and Steven Menard outlasted the 2019 Little League World Series Champion, Eastbank Little League, 4-3.

Lafayette sent Isaac Boudreaux to the mound for the championship game, and he went five and 2/3 innings and left the game in a 3-3 tie.

Lafayette had two, two out hits in back to back innings in the 5th and 6th innings. It was in the 6th where, LLL took the lead and held on for the one run victory.

Now, it’s a trip to Waco, Texas for the Super Regional, and the chance to represent the Southwest region in Williamsport at the Little League World Series.