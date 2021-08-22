Lafayette Little League to face Ohio on Monday

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – On Saturday night, Lafayette Little League defeated Pennsylvania to stay alive in the Little League World Series.

After losing to South Dakota in their opening game, Louisiana responded with a 5-3 victory to stay in Williamsport.

Landyn Craft recorded two hits, one RBI. Cooper Hawkins had two hits and two RBI.

After the game, they said this win gives them even more confidence for the next game.

“It’s huge,” manager Steven Menard says. “It’s huge. To beat a team like Pennsylvania, they’re a great team. To beat them here, in front of those people on that field, it’s huge momentum. They’re partying in the dorm room right now. As soon as we get there, we’re gonna party with them.”

“We knew we were going to win this game since yesterday,” Craft says. “We have a great team. We never quit. We never quit at all. We keep playing until the last pitch.”

“Our coach teaches us to keep our foot on the gas,” Hawkins says. “If we’re winning, keep winning. Don’t let off the gas.”

Lafayette faces Ohio on Monday at 5 p.m. on ESPN 2.