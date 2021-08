WACO, TX – The Lafayette Little League 12U team beat Texas West-Wylie on Thursday night 6-1 in the opening round of the Little League regionals in Waco, TX.

Lafayette’s Isaac Boudreaux pitched six innings, recording eight strikeouts.

With the bases loaded, Nick Brown hit a three-run triple to make it 6-1 in the fourth.

Lafayette will face Colorado-North Boulder on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.