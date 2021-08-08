Lafayette Little League secures spot in World Series

WACO, TX – For the first time since 2011, Lafayette will be represented in the Little League World Series.

The Lafayette All-Stars punched their ticket to Williamsport with an 11-0 win over Colorado-North Boulder on Sunday.

Due to the pandemic, the top two teams from each regional advance to the World Series.

Lafayette secured its spot in the regional championship game on Tuesday as well with the win on Sunday. They will play the winner of the Wylie, TX and Boulder, CO game for the regional title.

In Sunday’s game, Cooper Hawkins led the team with three RBI. He went 3-for-4 with a double and a stolen base.

Landyn Craft went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Lafayette recorded 15 hits total.

Nick Brown got the start on the mound, recording five strikeouts.

“I think we worked as a team,” Hawkins says. “Pitching did good. I think defensively we did really good.”

“Hitting was on point,” Craft says.

“Yes, I think we did really good at hitting today,” Hawkins says.

“Timely hits, which was good,” Craft says.

“We truly believed that we were gonna do that,” coach Scott Hawkins says. “I think circumstances obviously changed throughout the course of being over here this week. We came over here to win the Southwest regional. We’ve got a big game left. As much as it is a celebratory moment, we still want to keep the kids grounded. We want to walk away with the title.”