Lafayette Little League leaves for World Series

LAFAYETTE, LA – This is the third time in the 50 year history of Lafayette Little League that a team has made it to the World Series.

The last time was back in 2011, and before that in 2005.

The players and coaches from Lafayette Little League boarded a bus this morning and arrived at the airport around 8 a.m.

The team went through security and was scheduled to leave for New Jersey at 9:30 this morning. They bussed to Williamsport, and are getting settled before their World Series experience continues.