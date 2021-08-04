Lafayette Little League leaves for Waco Regional

LAFAYETTE, La – The 12U team from Lafayette Little League departed from Broadmoor this morning.

The state champions headed to Waco for the Little League regional tournament. This is the next step after dominating the Louisiana state championship a couple of weeks ago.

This team is trying to become the third team from Lafayette to make it to the Little League World Series. The other two were back in 2005 and 2011.

The 2021 team and Coach Scott Hawkins advanced by beating Eastbank in a thrilling state championship 4-3 to advance.

In the game, pitcher Isaac Boudreaux pitched a gem in the pitchers duel as he went 5.2 innings.

Lafayette’s first game is on Thursday August 5th at 8 p.m. against Wylie Little League representing Texas West.