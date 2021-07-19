Lafayette Little League beats South Lake Charles 6-5 to advance to state final

BROUSSARD, La – The 12U Lafayette Little League team defeated South Lake Charles 6-5 Monday night to advance to the Little League state championship game.

Lake Charles got on the board first in the top of the first. Riggins Portie hits a sac fly to center to score Jordin Griffin to take the 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Lafayette’s Landyn Craft lines one to left. Sawyer Watkins comes across to tie it at 1.

A wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth scores Craft to take the 2-1 lead.

The state final is on Wednesday.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory threw out the first pitch at the semifinals.

South Lake Charles was coached by former UL Baseball standouts Gunner Leger and Kennon Fontenot.

