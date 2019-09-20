KLFY Athlete of the Week: Southside QB Dillion Monette

Dillion Monette quarterbacks the Southside Sharks. It a role he’s relishing on a first-year varsity football team.

Dillion says, ” I lead by example and by vocal and they follow, and they work as hard as me, they lead me sometimes. “

Dillion showed out in the Sharks week two game vs. Church Point. He was 15 of 23 passes for 253 yards, and three touchdowns.



Head Coach Josh Fontenot says Dillion embraces his opportunity on this team.

“He’s a very calming presence. He doesn’t get rattled ever. .”

Dillion is excited about the season, ” We go week by week as Coach always tells us. and we go about the gameplan and we come out with the win.”



Southside’s season continues as the Sharks host Franklin, this in week 3.