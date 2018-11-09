KLFY Athlete of the Week: Carencro Quarterback Austen Breaux

Carencro Quarterback Austen Breaux led the Bears to a big win over Teurlings in overtime in the final week of the regular season.

Breaux, a senior at Carencro, accounted for 5 touchdowns… three passing and two rushing.

He says this team has come a long way, with a new offense that has allowed them more opportunities, ” I really like this offense. it creates a lot of opportunities for the pass, through the veer. it makes the defense come up and throw it over them.”

Austen threw it 11 times vs. the Rebels, for 222 yards.

Head Coach Tony Courville says his intelligence on and off the field helps in the transition.

Tony says, “He’s very intelligent. This is our first year running this offense, and sometimes there can be some resistance, but that wasn’t the case.”

Austen agrees, “We came together as an offense, we put that new one in… and we got through some growing pains, but we’ve come together.”

Austen and the Golden Bears travel to Napoleonville, to face Assumption in the first round of the 4A playoffs.