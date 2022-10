METAIRIE, La. – The Key to the Game is not letting a turnover turn into another. The New Orleans Saints need to bounce back from making a mistake.

The Who Dat is in need of gaining their confidence back. It starts with winning. They’ve had 10 days of physical and mental rest.

Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders imperative, and the energy in the locker room all week long has been positive.

Please click the video provided for Key to the Game.