Kerry Conner promoted to full oversight of Ragin Cajun Equipment Operations

Louisiana Athletics’ Director of Equipment Operations Kerry Conner has assumed oversight of equipment needs for all 16 sport programs for the Department of Athletics, it was announced Monday.

Entering his sixth season with the Ragin’ Cajuns, Conner was named National Equipment Manager of the Year by the Athletic Equipment Managers Association (AEMA) in June.

A native of New Iberia, Louisiana, Conner began working for the late Lynn Williams as assistant equipment manager for the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2014, eventually earning the responsibility of managing football equipment operations.

Prior to working at Louisiana, Conner spent two seasons at Louisiana Tech, where he served as equipment manager for the Bulldogs’ football team and supervised interns and student managers.