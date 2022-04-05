NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY)- The North Carolina Tar Heels faced off against the Kansas Jayhawks for the NCAA men’s basketball championship in the Caesar’s Superdome.

The last time these two met on the court was 2013.

Kansas started hot scoring the first seven points of the game.

Brady Manek’s three broke the North Carolina scoring seal.



The Tar Heels took their first lead when Armando Bacot converted on a three point play with over 13 minutes in the first half.

Kansas would snatch the lead back but an 8-0 North Carolina run gave the Tar Heels the lead with less than 8 minutes to go.

After the score was tied at 22, North Carolina rattled off the next 16 points for the games largest lead.

Kansas went almost 4 minutes without scoring a point and nearly 5 and a half minutes with a made basket.

The teams went to the locker room with North Carolina leading 40-25 at half.

Kansas scored the first six points in the second half before Caleb Love connected from three.



The Jayhawks got the score to single digits when Jalen Wilson went to the rack, scored and made the free throw after he was fouled.

A Christian Braun layup brought the deficit to one.



Kansas would recapture the lead with a Remy Martin three pointer with over 10 minutes in regulation. Martin had 11 points in the second half hitting all four shots he took including three from distance.

With less than two minutes to play in regulation. Manek puts back a miss to give the Tar Heels a 69-68 lead. He had 13 points in the contest.

Kansas responds; McCormick puts in a basket in a crowd of defenders. He would score the last four points of the game. He had 15 overall.

Kansas wins the national championship 72-69.

Kansas senior guard Ochai Agbaji was named the Tournament’s most outstanding player; he had 12 points and 3 rebounds in the title game.



He shot 7-11 from 3 point territory in the semis and national championship.

The 16 points the Jayhawks came back from was the largest in to win a national championship.

“Coach [Bill Self] he obviously challenged us and he was amped up in there. But it was a matter of us playing our game and executing in the second half and taking away what they were getting at in the first half,” Agbaji explained.

Self explained: “ I said, which would be harder, being down nine with two minutes left or being down 15 with 20? And they all said being down nine with two minutes left. So we can do this. And because that’s the way it was in ’08.

Kansas’ 4th title ties them with the UConn Huskies for 6th most championships.

Jayhawks coach Bill self cuts down nets after championship.

KU guard Christian Braun celebrates championship win.