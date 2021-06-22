Justin Jefferson working with Optimum Nutrition to give back to St. Rose community

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Sports nutrition leader Optimum Nutrition and Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver, Justin Jefferson, held a fitness workout program for St. Rose youth Tuesday at The Crossing in Kenner.

The event was originally scheduled to take place at Ed Reed Park in St. Rose, but was relocated because of inclement weather.

According to the company, Justin is partnering with Optimum Nutrition’s Building Better Lives program to raise awareness of disparities in access to fitness, and to establish a permanent public fitness resource in the St. Rose community.

Here is Duane Foret, director of parks & recreation for St. Charles Parish:

Optimum Nutrition will offer free online workouts through its Building Better Lives program www.ONBuildingBetterLives.com.

Here is Kerry Leslie, brand activation manager for Optimum Nutrition:

Jefferson and the St. Rose Community is competing against Davante Adams and his hometown of of East Palo Alto, California to bring an outdoor fitness park to area youth in their respected communities.

Here are Justin Jefferson's parents, talking about his accomplishments: