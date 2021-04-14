Jonathan Cisse signs to play at Northwestern State

Former STM Cougar Jonathan Cisse, now at LSU Eunice with Byron Starks, will continue to play basketball at Northwestern State in Nachitoches.

Cisse lead the nation in free throw percentage with 91 percent his freshman year, and was sixth in the country this year with 90 percent.

Jonathan is ready for his next step.

“I’m gonna go in there,” Cisse says. “I just needed the opportunity to showcase my skills at the Division I level. I’m just happy they gave me the opportunity to continue my education. They’re an improving team. Hopefully I can get there and help them get over the hump.”

“He helped us win a lot of games,” Coach Byron Starks says. “I think the future is bright for him. I think he has an opportunity to go right there at Northwestern State, with the style of play that McConathy plays, and make an impact right away. Hopefully he can represent himself well, represent our program, and represent NSU.”