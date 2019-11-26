Johnson leads Louisiana-Lafayette over Detroit Mercy 81-62

Live Now
LAS VEGAS — Jalen Johnson registered 18 points as Louisiana-Lafayette topped Detroit Mercy 81-62 on Monday in the middleweight bracket of the MGM Resorts Main Event.

Cedric Russell scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half for ULL (4-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. 

Tirus Smith added 11 points and Mylik Wilson had 10 points. 

Dou Gueye had nine points — all in the second half — and a season-high 11 rebounds.

ULL held Detroit to 5-for-24 shooting in the first half and led 34-24.

Antoine Davis had 30 points for the Titans (1-4). He was 7 of 20 from the field with four 3-pointers. He also made all 12 of his free throws.

