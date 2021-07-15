Johnson impressed with veteran experience returning for LSU

BATON ROUGE, La – Over the past two weeks, new LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson has been spending his time getting to know the players on his team.

The expectations are high for LSU. He says having veteran players like Devin Fontenot, Ma’Khail Hilliard, and Gavin Dugas returning for next season will only help the program moving forward.

“I spent a lot of time with these guys over the last two weeks,” Johnson. “It honestly has been priority number one to have that come to fruition. Getting to know them as people I think there’s some strong leadership qualities in all of them that will help us to set a good foundation moving forward as well.”

