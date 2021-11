COLLEGE STATION, TX – SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies pregame before the game against New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field on September 18, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Jimbo Fisher didn’t explicitly say he wouldn’t take the open LSU Football job, but he, for a second time this Fall, did express his happiness at the job he currently has at Texas A&M.

Fisher said he’d be the “dumbest human being on God’s green Earth” to take another job.

The full video, courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics: