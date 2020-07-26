Jets trade former LSU star Jamal Adams to Seahawks

BATON ROUGE, La. - Southern hired Zack Grossi as their new offensive coordinator, and although he was initially interviewed to be the Jags' next quarterbacks coach, the Concord alum impressed head coach Dawson Odums enough to earn his first job as an offensive coordinator.

"When he was interviewing, I really felt like he could be an offensive coordinator, and it just so happened that it worked out. He's a great communicator, and he's easy to work with. I'm just looking forward to seeing his guidance and tutelage of how well he gets our quarterbacks prepared just listening to him on Zoom," Odums said.