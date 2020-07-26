Jets trade former LSU star Jamal Adams to Seahawks

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Adams’ wish was finally granted: He’s leaving New York in a stunning trade.
The Jets dealt the disgruntled star safety to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, splitting with a gifted player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute.
The Jets received a massive haul in the deal Saturday, sending a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald — pending physicals.
(Article Provided by Associated Press)