Olympic pole vaulter Morgann LeLeux Romero of New Iberia says she’ll still compete despite injury

USA’s Morgann Leleux Romero reacts during the women’s pole vault qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Morgann LeLeux Romero of New Iberia will continue her quest for an Olympic medal in Tokyo despite having a partially torn Achilles tendon.

The former Catholic and UL track star qualified for Thursday’s finals by clearing 4.55 meters (14 feet, 11 inches) on her last try Monday.

She disclosed the injury afterward.

“So I gotta be honest with everyone,” she posted on Instagram.

“I found out 3 days ago I do have a partial tear in my Achilles not bad enough to fully tear it, but not in a good spot for some type of injection to calm it down.

“I really felt fine during the beginning but the rain delay and coming back made it very painful. But no way am I letting this stop my Olympic Dream. Thursdays weather looks promising. And we have a great treatment plan in place. I feel very confident and soo dang grateful.”

