NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers reacts after a catch against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

LSU All-American wide receiver JaMarr Chase officially announced what was already reported: he will opt out of the 2020 College Football season to prepare for the NFL Draft.

The Biletnikoff Award winner, given to the best receiver in the country, said his decision to not play with LSU this season was a “difficult decision.”

Here is Chase’s full statemtent: