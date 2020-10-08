It’s a Burrows-Queen reunion when Bengals take on Ravens

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field following a 33-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

BALTIMORE, MD. – It’s been one heck of a year for Joe Burrow and Patrick Queen, who won a national championship together at LSU before becoming first-round NFL draft picks and immediately shining as high-impact rookies.

As they did last season in practice, Burrow and Queen will be peering at each other across the line of scrimmage when Cincinnati faces Baltimore on Sunday.

Burrow — the top pick in the draft — will be looking for his fourth consecutive 300-yard passing game.

Queen — selected 28th overall — will seek to add to his team-leading total of 33 tackles as the Ravens starting middle linebacker.

