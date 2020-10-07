Hurricane Delta forcing many Acadiana area high school football games to move start dates

(KLFY) – As if this high school football season hasn’t been tumultuous enough, now Hurricane Delta is forcing most every high school football game for week 2 of 2020 to move dates.

It starts with four games on Wednesday night, moved from Friday:

Crowley and Northwest, Eunice and Breaux Bridge, Walker at STM, and Berwick at Rayne, along with Teurlings and Notre Dame.

On Thursday, nearly 35 games will be moved in advance of Hurricane Delta.

Some of the notable contests include Sulphur and Acadiana, Lafayette and Comeaux, Carencro and Southside, and Northside at St. Martinville.

Here are a list of the games we know of that have been moved prior to Hurricane Delta impacting Acadiana:

The Wednesday games include; Crowley at Northwest, Eunice at Breaux Bridge, Walker at St. Thomas More, Berwick and Rayne, and Teurlings at Notre Dame.

On Thursday these teams have decided to play their games. Sulphur at Acadiana, Jeanerette at AES, Jennings at Cecilia, Delcambre at Catholic, Iota vs. S. Beau (at DeRidder), Lafayette at Comeaux, Sacred Heart at Rosepine, Carencro at Southside (at TCHS).

Also, Church Point at Opelousas, Oberlin at Gueydan, St. Edmund at Highland Baptist, Kaplan at Vermilion Catholic, Lake Arthur at Vinton, North Central at Ville Platte, Northside at St. Martinville, Opelousas Catholic at Kinder, Berwick at Rayne, Welsh at St. Louis, Centerville at Thrive, Central Catholic at Beekman, Hanson Memorial at Morgan City, W. St. Mary at Houma Christian, Pine Prairie at Montgomery, Lafayette Christian at St. Helena, Tara at Westgate, Patterson at S. Terrebone, Ascension Christian at Westminster, North Vermilion at Erath, New Iberia at Franklinton, Franklin at Loreauville, Port Barre at Mamou, Abbeville at Beau Chene, and last but not least, Basile at Hamilton Christian.