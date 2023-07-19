UNION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — In this edition of Hunt, Hook & Cook, Gerald is joined by John Harrison to go fishing for crappie on Lake D’Arbonne.

Harrison said that because of the intense summer heat, the fish stay down at the bottom of the lake. However, when the sun starts to rise, the fish come up to feed. The challenge then becomes that the fish are extremely mobile, and it requires a lot of patience from the fisherman.

Gerald asked Harrison, a long-time fisherman, on what changes he has observed in the fishing landscape. Harrison said, “The game has changed. You’ve got to stay up on technology. People love it. People hate it, but hey, it’s just how the game is. There’s something out there that’s coming that we don’t even know about now.”

This was Gerald’s first-time fishing on Lake D’Arbonne. The two had a successful morning on the water and pulled in a fresh catch of crappie.

Lake D’Arbonne is a Louisiana State Park and a well-known fishing haven over 13,000 acres in size. It is located near Farmerville in Union Parish. Besides fishing, the park offers camping, paddling and disc golf activities. To learn more about Lake D’Arbonne, you can visit the Lake D’Arbonne website or call at 318-368-2086.