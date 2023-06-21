FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — There are few better combinations than hot summer days and fishing on the water. Today on the first official day of summer, we look at Gerald Gruenig’s recent fishing trip.

In this edition of Hunt, Hook & Cook, Gerald Gruenig goes to Cypremort Point in Franklin Louisiana with Dan Doyle for some early morning fishing.

When asked about how the fishing has been so far this year at Cypremort Point, Doyle said, “Weather’s been good. Water’s been good and there’s a lot of shrimp in the bay. A lot of red fish eat shrimp so it’s a combination of all that together.”

The duo hit the water early at low tide and did in fact use shrimp as their bait. Once the tide came back in, they started reeling in the fish and ended up having a successful morning out on the water catching red fish.