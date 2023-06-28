LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — This edition of Hunt, Hook & Cook moves into the Acadiana Eats Kitchen where Gerald is joined by chef Jeff Hernandez to give a lesson on cooking redfish.

Last week Gerald had an early morning of fishing at Cypremort Point in Franklin Louisiana with Dan Doyle. Now, it’s time to get some help from chef Hernandez on cooking that redfish.

Hernandez cooked the redfish in two different ways. The first involved covering the meat with creole seasoning and Italian dressing. Then the fish was topped with freshly chopped onion and lemon slices. To finish it off, a little unsalted butter and more Italian dressing was added on top before putting it in the oven to bake at 375 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

The next method involved baking the redfish in the same manner, however, this time slathering shrimp and crawfish etouffee on top afterwards. With a little green onion sprinkled on top, this delicious redfish was ready to be served.