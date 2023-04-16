LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Hub City tip-off youth basketball tournament is back in Acadiana.

The tournament is hosted in Lafayette and it consists of 130 teams from Louisiana, Texas, and Alabama.

Shanell Celestine, a senior at Northside High, is the recipient of the 2023 hub city tip-off and Lafayette Parks and Recreation scholarship award.

Above all, sports owner Brian Jolivette said that he is excited to bring the tournament back for a second year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We have a passion for helping kids and that’s our mission,” Jolivette said. “Above all sports started in 2003 and the name speaks for itself. Above all and it was a Christ base. We’ve been blessed since 2003 touching the lives of many kids,” Jolivette said.