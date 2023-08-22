LOUISIANA, La. (KLFY) — We haven’t even started the high school football season the playoff format may be in jeopardy.

Judge William Jorden, on Monday, Aug. 21, granted a temporary injunction against the Louisiana high school athletic association for its playoff rules.

This injunction has no bearing on the high school football regular season, but it could change the way the teams’ are positioned in the playoffs. This all depends on what your definition of “select” is.

Nine schools joined the lawsuit disputing the current “Select” school definition. The judge’s ruling bars the LHSAA from using the current playoff format, which was adopted in 2022, as a result of the enforced injunction.

LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine said he plans to schedule a meeting with the LHSAA executive officers to discuss the potential process(es) for resolve to be presented to the LHSAA executive committee for discussion and next steps.

Once that’s done, the results head to the LHSAA executive committee to determine the next steps.

The nine school’s attorney Brian Blackwell said the definition change in 2022, is a fundamental component of the LHSAA constitution and needed a two/thirds vote by member schools.

LHSAA attorney Mark Boyer claims any changes that were made, were done so, with due process and through deliberation and all proposed changes were made accessible to all member schools, with opportunities for discussion and input.

We’ll continue to follow this saga.